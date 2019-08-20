Southport Management Has Decreased Air Lease (AL) Holding by $343.49 Million; Market Value Rose; Hexcel (HXL) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 474,241 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 17,304 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 38,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 489,451 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87 million for 23.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Kbc Grp Nv reported 304 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 78,964 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 16,524 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 27,600 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Semper Augustus Grp Limited Liability has 2.75% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 64,762 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 117,877 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,341 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 17,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 220,956 are held by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Monroe Comml Bank Mi holds 21,782 shares. Capital International Sarl invested in 49,611 shares.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Boeing or Airbus: This High-Growth Stock Is a Better Buy – The Motley Fool” published on February 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hexcel Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares to 56,856 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.