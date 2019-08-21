Southport Management Has Decreased Air Lease (AL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Upped Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 285,762 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 424,734 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Misses Q2 EPS by 15c – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Small-Cap Biotech Esperion Surges On FDA Acceptance Of Cholesterol Drug Applications – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion (ESPR) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Bank of Hawaii’s (NYSE:BOH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

