Southport Management Has Cut Its Air Lease (AL) Position by $343.49 Million; Share Price Rose; Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shareholder Parkwood Cut Position by $4.95 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 47,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 70,934 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 118,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 4.73M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 497,846 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0.16% or 1.55M shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc accumulated 55,304 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% or 24,481 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,005 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt invested 2.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valmark Advisers has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,147 shares. Dillon And Assoc Incorporated accumulated 24,119 shares. Corda Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 4.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trian Fund Lp has invested 40.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Group reported 56,275 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corp has 1.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Star Inv Management Corporation owns 55,116 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 185,300 shares to 588,699 shares, valued at $85.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 614,047 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Invesco accumulated 0% or 43,707 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 149,445 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 19,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 68,750 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,579 shares. Hudson Bay Lp accumulated 80,784 shares. Btr Capital Incorporated invested 1.55% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Garrison Bradford Associate has invested 0.72% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 883,182 are held by Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability. Ejf Cap Ltd Llc holds 30,534 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James And invested in 463,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 58,307 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.