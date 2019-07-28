Southport Management Has Cut Its Air Lease (AL) Holding by $343.49 Million; Atika Capital Management Has Cut Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $570,000

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,500 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65M. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Llc accumulated 1,050 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dubuque Bancshares & Tru Co accumulated 837 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.32% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Raymond James & Associate owns 67,505 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,359 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 1,429 shares. Factory Mutual Communication has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% or 122,724 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 78 shares. Cadinha And Limited Company owns 23,015 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 163,996 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 6,328 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 54,279 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 1.20M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,452 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 83,400 shares stake. Ci Invs has 0.39% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Permanens LP stated it has 750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 113,071 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares stated it has 11,584 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 955,163 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambiar Limited Co owns 138,843 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 79,361 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 107,454 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

