Southport Management Has Cut Air Lease (AL) Position by $343.49 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Position by $1.48 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 19,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 60,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 2.55M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 937,702 shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Secs Llc invested in 742,824 shares. 9.13 million are held by Vanguard Gp Inc. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 13,120 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 27,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Boston Family Office reported 0.22% stake. 397,391 were reported by Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Liability. 7,430 are owned by Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Zweig has 243,295 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Comm Asset Management Us holds 0.02% or 45,996 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 19,019 shares. Btr Management Incorporated owns 235,446 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Incorporated has 9,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.58% or 243,723 shares in its portfolio. Barton reported 566,752 shares. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 1,200 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 3: More Freighters For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Boeing Scores Order for 200 MAX Jets as Airbus, GE Make Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.01 million for 7.80 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Buffalonews.com with their article: “Lockport may delete photos of suspended students from facial recognition database – Buffalo News” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy Schedules Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,093 are owned by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd. Nbt Savings Bank N A holds 0.38% or 26,954 shares. Main Street Rech Limited owns 10,874 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 15,892 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Legal General Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.30M shares. Cadence Ltd holds 62,053 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc stated it has 4,732 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,747 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Co accumulated 0.43% or 77,604 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru Inc holds 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4,106 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 21,556 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al holds 0.12% or 3,545 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 42,869 shares. Wafra Inc has 0.68% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Finemark Bancshares & has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,839 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI) by 665,738 shares to 752,153 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,637 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).