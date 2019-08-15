Southport Management Has Cut Air Lease (AL) Position as Share Price Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Lowered American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position by $28.71 Million as Shares Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 817,946 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 345,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 229,696 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, down from 575,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 4.40 million shares traded or 105.75% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 48,721 shares to 94,103 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

