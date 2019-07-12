Southport Management Decreased Air Lease (AL) Holding by $343.49 Million as Shares Rose; As Nelnet (NNI) Stock Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 752,975 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 62,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 85,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 42,046 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 2.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – NELNET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.36 (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-5; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 08/05/2018 – NELNET INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $63.3 MLN VS $69.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nelnet Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nelnet, Inc. Announces The Commencement Of Consent Solicitations For Certain Of Its Student Loan Securitization Issuers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Capital has 0.15% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 5,116 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Da Davidson & reported 11,075 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.05% or 74,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 200 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 76,800 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 19,990 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 61 shares. Sterling Ltd Co holds 24,938 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Voya Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,027 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 391,384 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 9,627 shares to 140,157 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tru (NYSE:PDM) by 98,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests owns 0.39% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 2.05 million shares. The Wyoming-based Southport Lc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 121,291 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 132,930 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 81,384 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 18,869 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 17,956 shares. Principal Gp invested in 0% or 8,452 shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.16% or 739,861 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company has 31,772 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 7,100 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd reported 382,408 shares.