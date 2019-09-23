Southport Management Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Insmed (INSM) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Southport Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 26.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Southport Management Llc holds 14,000 shares with $1.06 billion value, down from 19,000 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 3.28 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued

Among 2 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $43 highest and $3000 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 88.83% above currents $19.33 stock price. Insmed had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. See Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance" published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.31% above currents $77.69 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, May 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.66 million for 35.31 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 1.48M shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC

More news for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: "Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance" on September 18, 2019.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.