Southport Management Cut Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $147.63 Million as Stock Rose; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position Has Raised by Arlington Value Capital Llc

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 272,571 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on September 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy to acquire remainder of MLP holding company – Houston Business Journal” published on June 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Partners Announces Substantial Completion of Train 5 at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 MLPs That Should Crush the Market in 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on May 17, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3 Biggest Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock on Weakness – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alliance Data Signs New Agreement To Provide Private Label Credit Program For Sally Beauty Holdings, Helping To Drive Top-Line Sales And Customer Loyalty – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 45,300 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $142.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,748 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 636 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.18% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Clearbridge Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 132 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.01% or 7,577 shares in its portfolio. 250,144 are owned by Cryder Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Cim Mangement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,123 shares. Parkside Natl Bank holds 38 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc has 2,500 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 17,173 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 3,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.05% or 4,150 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 102 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 20,682 shares.