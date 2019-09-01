Southport Management Cut Its Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Shares Rose; Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $5.23 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 406,698 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 17,117 shares. California-based Capital Incorporated Ca has invested 0.53% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Ny accumulated 8,685 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 166,300 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Heartland Advisors invested in 0.65% or 202,885 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Willingdon Wealth invested in 63,091 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.2% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, St Germain D J Co Inc has 0.67% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 140,289 shares. 126,024 are owned by Lee Danner And Bass. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 19,049 shares stake. Renaissance Invest invested in 5,525 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.07% or 57,458 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 12,600 shares to 7,527 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,250 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Management Ltd Llc stated it has 20,343 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 4.44M shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Morgan Stanley accumulated 98,914 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 9.13 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability reported 82,309 shares. 27,300 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 17,010 are owned by Franklin Resources. American Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,000 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.18% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com holds 136,133 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.