Southport Management Cut Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 566,485 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.93M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. It is down 4.70% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 76,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 31,474 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.21 million shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 932,861 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Advisory Service Net Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 4,894 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 48,546 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Petrus Lta reported 9,286 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard Group Inc reported 9.13M shares. 19,856 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,038 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.01 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has 753 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,200 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 5,982 shares. National Svcs Wi owns 48,220 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 51 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 481,251 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 55,911 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 18,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 207,907 shares. 12,916 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Geode Cap Ltd Co holds 0% or 222,559 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 4,559 shares. 55,961 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Teton Advsr has 0.04% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).