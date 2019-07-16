Southport Management Cut Its Holding in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While American Research & Management Raised Its Holding

American Research & Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 26,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.29 million shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 6,075 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 21.58 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management accumulated 78,586 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 26,554 shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 6.63% or 76,163 shares. 152,876 were reported by Callahan Advsr Llc. 8,997 were reported by Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 1.24% or 34,105 shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 2.77% or 14.08M shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ycg Lc stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,361 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,147 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 11,900 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 875,741 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. 463,551 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. 840 are owned by First Mercantile. Tegean Management Ltd Company stated it has 7.65% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 858,040 were reported by Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership. Selz Capital Lc reported 7.84% stake. Provident Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 910,213 shares or 5.13% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 1,200 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 2.05M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 9,964 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.01 million for 7.68 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.