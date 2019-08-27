Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Visa (V) Position; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Upped Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 48.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 3,101 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 9,467 shares with $1.49M value, up from 6,366 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $7.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 362,725 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 500,000 shares with $78.10 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 2.56M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.86% above currents $178.13 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 38,479 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.38% or 498,843 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 25,108 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 15.71M shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,605 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. 1832 Asset Lp invested in 2.24% or 4.23M shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Management Llc has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,305 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 61,827 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barr E S And holds 1,951 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 11,974 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 180,979 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 180,696 shares or 7.15% of its portfolio. 225 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Lc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 300,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $87.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 659,216 shares and now owns 2.19M shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Vanguard Index Fds (Prn) (VTV) stake by 41,978 shares to 96,495 valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 430,068 shares and now owns 126,764 shares. First Hawaiian Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. F5 Networks has $21100 highest and $110 lowest target. $160.70’s average target is 31.06% above currents $122.62 stock price. F5 Networks had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Sell” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12. J.P. Morgan downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. Nomura upgraded the shares of FFIV in report on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FFIV October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “F5 (FFIV) Down 12.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% or 9,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,590 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,616 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 57,600 shares. Meritage Management reported 0.4% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 50 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Addenda Capital has 22,061 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.06% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 46,740 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 38,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 84,340 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 31,770 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has 0.79% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 20,500 shares.