Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $17.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Stake Has Upped by Tig Advisors Llc

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH SEES 2Q REV. $250.0M TO $265M, EST. $257.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Top shareholders in talks to sell control of Orbotech -report; 14/05/2018 – Orbotech Files its Annual Report to Security Holders for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Orbotech and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to Develop Advanced Packaging Solutions in Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Joint Lab

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Lc accumulated 300 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 16.58% or 76,895 shares. Sabal Tru Communication owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,967 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Main Street Research Limited Com holds 4.37% or 7,714 shares in its portfolio. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Moore And reported 1,170 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 2,781 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Com invested in 16,626 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 20,227 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. De Burlo Group Incorporated accumulated 2.54% or 7,064 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,113 shares. Moreover, Axiom Investors Llc De has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,527 shares. Df Dent And holds 66,453 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).