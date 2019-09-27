Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped By $72.80 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake; S&T Bancorp (STBA) SI Increased By 7.5%

S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) had an increase of 7.5% in short interest. STBA’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.5% from 1.64M shares previously. With 105,300 avg volume, 17 days are for S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)’s short sellers to cover STBA’s short positions. The SI to S&T Bancorp Inc’s float is 5.22%. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 89,065 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 25C FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 02/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – DIVIDEND IS TO BE INCREASED TO 13 CENTS (PY: 10 CENTS); 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – REVENUES UP 11% TO EUR 203.6 MILLION (PY: EUR 182.8 MILLION); 12/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of New Cybersecurity Research Portfolio and Technology Guides; 22/03/2018 – S&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 107.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 1.40 million shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.70M shares with $141.59 million value, up from 1.30 million last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $17.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.32 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, July 26.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64’s average target is 48.32% above currents $43.15 stock price. Centene had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 464,034 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 1,902 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc accumulated 1.8% or 604,565 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 4,984 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.3% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 463,362 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Savant Capital has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Asset Management Gp LP invested in 1.07% or 611,765 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 55,870 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 95,701 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 167,106 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Group reported 187,562 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BetterInvesting Magazine Releases December Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors’ Informational And Educational Use – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold S&T Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.26 million shares or 3.29% more from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Inc reported 5,970 shares. Alps Inc invested in 9,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.06% or 135,548 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 28,039 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). 10,422 are owned by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 36,300 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 60,217 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 177,190 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 48 shares. Geode Management holds 461,268 shares. Barclays Plc reported 40,481 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,558 activity. Shares for $17,350 were bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR. $110,250 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares were bought by Kane Robert Edward. $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was bought by BRICE TODD D.