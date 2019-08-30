Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake By $45.49 Million; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding By $2.03 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 23.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.19 million shares with $152.59 million value, down from 2.85M last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $5.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 102,373 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 15,038 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 638,083 shares with $86.45M value, down from 653,121 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $67.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.30 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $129.99 million for 11.48 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial has $11000 highest and $82 lowest target. $97.33’s average target is 30.03% above currents $74.85 stock price. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 1.36% above currents $119.21 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Citigroup maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.31 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.