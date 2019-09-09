Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined; Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Shareholder Parametrica Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $313,120

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 7,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,888 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 297,266 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $358.96. About 3.61M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX

More notable recent Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Closes Fidelity Deal, Appoints New CEO – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GBCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:GBCI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $52.21M for 16.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 130,056 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D L Carlson Grp Inc reported 9,725 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 104,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 187,634 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,770 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Eagle Asset Management holds 1.70M shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,505 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 19,586 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated accumulated 64,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $58.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 1,200 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Service stated it has 545 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 54,125 shares. Axa accumulated 332,615 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bender Robert Assoc reported 0.84% stake. 7,445 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. First Bank Sioux Falls owns 616 shares. 99 were reported by Ironwood Limited Liability Com. Cwh Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 630 shares. Diligent Lc has 3,259 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca has 1.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,386 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Co invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 662,146 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.