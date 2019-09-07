Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $19.05 Million; Stock Value Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 13,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 129,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 143,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 63,238 shares to 70,920 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.60M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com owns 259,473 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Country Trust National Bank invested in 0.01% or 321 shares. Smith Moore And Comm has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,368 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Llc. Chilton Investment Communication Llc holds 229,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.12% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,198 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 37,662 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.94% or 33,799 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1,451 shares. Alpha Windward Limited owns 204 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 132,051 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.