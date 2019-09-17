Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Stake in Visa (V) Has Decreased by $17.30 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 143,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 326,474 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.19M, down from 470,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $553. About 168,818 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $175.51. About 3.43 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.40 million shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $141.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

