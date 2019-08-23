Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; Cme Group Class A (CME) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Position by $458,708 as Stock Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 959,037 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 53,870 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, up from 51,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 817,944 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 51,028 shares to 82,377 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,701 shares. Moreover, Appleton Inc Ma has 0.33% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 15,099 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.03 million shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 328,502 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 27.66 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 87,295 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 83,827 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 268,956 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 575 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Waddell Reed Financial invested in 0.59% or 1.45M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 62,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sns Gp Lc invested in 0.88% or 24,387 shares. Destination Wealth holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.89% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 411,455 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).