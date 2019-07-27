Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Has Cut Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $141.54 Million

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.69 million shares traded or 38.43% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.62M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 261,513 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt has 2.56% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 451,246 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested in 23,585 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt invested in 5,887 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.1% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Cadinha & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 138,314 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 443,922 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr invested in 0.05% or 11,530 shares. Primecap Ca holds 31.52 million shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Co has 0.99% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 95,411 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 4,756 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Inc has 260,657 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bangor Bancorp invested in 0.15% or 18,121 shares.