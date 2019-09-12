Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Position in Facebook (FB); Woodstock Upped Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $188.93. About 3.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica Got His Personal Data Too; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook suspends data analytics firm CubeYou – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Facebook to hire chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Taps Republican to Lead U.S. Policy Team Amid Scrutiny; 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.57. About 3.36 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $90.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fincl In has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,360 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 4,381 shares. Iron Lc reported 2,049 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited holds 88,311 shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Miura Glob Mngmt Limited Liability reported 185,000 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,800 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,100 shares. Kistler reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Mngmt reported 785,975 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0.27% or 575,006 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,584 shares. Leonard Green Ptnrs LP invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,288 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt owns 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,758 shares. 74,232 were reported by Veritable L P.