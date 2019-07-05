Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $15.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Value Rose While Wallington Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 1.80 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91M, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 5.27 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancorporation accumulated 307,204 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company owns 27.21M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc holds 117,787 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 47,210 shares. 7,564 are owned by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Loews has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bainco Intll has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Santa Barbara Asset Llc owns 5.05 million shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 3,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nwi Management LP has 0.74% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 705,000 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 221,259 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 70,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 329,884 were reported by Raymond James Tru Na.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of stock.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.