Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $27.30 Million as Shares Declined; As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Valuation Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 73.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 11,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 4,128 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, down from 15,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.59. About 256,281 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 16/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR – CO, MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION FEATURING CO-BRANDED OUTERWEAR, APPAREL

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 10,037 shares to 17,619 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.03 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 140,784 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $167.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

