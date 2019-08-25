Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $15.60 Million; Valuation Declined; Webster Bank Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $1.91 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.60M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 659,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4.97% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Madison Invest Holdings invested in 0.6% or 822,062 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fred Alger Management holds 69,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Associated Banc invested 1.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 277,756 are held by Grimes &. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 13,601 shares. 7,196 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 88,173 shares. Ulysses Limited Liability has invested 3.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lakewood Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 7.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Crow Point Prtnrs Llc stated it has 450,200 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Bangor Bank owns 12,166 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House holds 503,221 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares to 8,730 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

