Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Cut by $28.50 Million as Stock Declined; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding Lifted by Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 16,591 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 14,830 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $124.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.20M for 15.13 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,200 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Limited Co. Advisory Service Net Lc accumulated 0% or 1,282 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.7% or 394,173 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 61,471 shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 430,312 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 889,951 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 11,435 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,540 shares. Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Partnership has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aqr Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 23,539 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 1.42% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Com reported 933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.63% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 23,516 are held by Stephens Ar. 1.16 million are held by Muzinich And Communications Inc. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 16,009 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 194,045 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 29,987 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 3.51M shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,025 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 235,538 shares. 12,874 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Raymond James Service has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 45,874 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Com owns 20,000 shares. Sei Invests Company accumulated 17,568 shares.