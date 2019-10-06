Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Decreased as Share Price Declined; Eastern Bank Has Lowered Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $3.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (ABT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 46,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 198,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66M, down from 245,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Successfully Re-platforms St. James’s Place onto Bluedoor – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Announces Upcoming Integrations for Black Diamond Client Experience Portal – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 139,703 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.55 million shares. Pnc Grp holds 0% or 5,522 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 3.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 485,531 shares. Southpoint Cap LP stated it has 5.44% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.23 million shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Numerixs Tech holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 303,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Allstate stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj accumulated 16,750 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.24% or 2.15 million shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 4,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $217.30 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $124.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 6,684 shares. Essex Svcs Incorporated holds 20,462 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.74% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Savant Limited Liability Co invested in 60,004 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 4,584 shares. Westport Asset, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 78,438 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 106,629 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.08M shares. Logan Mngmt holds 78,759 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.92% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 104,945 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.87% or 366,671 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 36,943 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 370,694 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.