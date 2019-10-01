Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Has Trimmed by $28.50 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Manikay Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 166,150 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO DISCLOSES DETAILS OF THE $5.1 BILLION TAXES PAID IN 2017; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 20/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO COMPLETES GROSS DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAMME; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 10/05/2018 – Rio Tinto and Alcoa announce world’s first carbon-free aluminium smelting process; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion; 18/04/2018 – COLUMN-China, the highly problematic saviour of the global aluminium market? Andy Home

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 62,134 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 511,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $136.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $133.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

