Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Position In Centene Del (CNC) Was Increased; Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Stake Upped by Augustine Asset Management Inc

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 12,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 24,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Celg) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares to 32,499 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,146 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $57.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).