Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Upped; Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 74,420 shares to 269,740 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

