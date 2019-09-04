Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $73.60 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Aurora Investment Counsel Stake in T (TMUS) Has Cut by $582,084

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 45,129 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 178,129 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 66,240 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Redwood Cap Management Lc owns 24,102 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gru owns 11,299 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 119,056 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 205 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,876 shares. Korea Investment owns 636,901 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 3.32M shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 330,388 shares. Madison Holdings holds 111,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 671,105 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. M&T State Bank accumulated 53,291 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.18M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 45,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 165,227 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Personal Cap Corp has 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 86,998 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.02% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). North Star Management Corp owns 205 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Sei Invs has 209,261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Lc holds 0.61% or 297,707 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 1,832 shares. Axa accumulated 140,912 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 67,933 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 8,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 23,083 shares stake. Regent Inv Management Lc has 7,400 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 201,316 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $82.88M for 6.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.