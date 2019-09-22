Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding in Lkq (LKQ); As 58 Com (WUBA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Its Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.05 million, up from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 727,541 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 354,200 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $60.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “58.com’s Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Financing – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

