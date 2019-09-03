Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Share Value Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Has Lifted by $2.65 Million Its Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 104,254 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Company holds 128,900 shares. Great Point Partners Lc invested in 1.08M shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp stated it has 12,498 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 292,230 shares. Franklin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 651,377 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 117,465 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 7,280 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 16,570 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 120 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Daiwa Grp Inc Incorporated reported 329 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 483,811 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Swiss Bancshares holds 79,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceut by 222,600 shares to 934,334 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 18,240 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 3,900 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 459,240 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. City Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 2,227 shares. State Street reported 16.54 million shares stake. Weiss Multi accumulated 6,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd stated it has 2.96M shares or 5.24% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ntv Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 2,320 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A stated it has 6,949 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.26% or 31,073 shares. Sadoff Invest Management Lc reported 362 shares stake. Finance Advisory stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

