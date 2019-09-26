Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holds Holding in Centene Del (CNC); As International Business Machscom (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Cut Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,705 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 22,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 876,866 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 107.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.59M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 3.48 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.72% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 379,098 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Ltd reported 1.30 million shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Hexavest accumulated 547,908 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 463,362 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 407,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 0.02% stake. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 25,921 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prudential Financial owns 409,165 shares. D E Shaw And Com accumulated 0.11% or 1.61M shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 4,845 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Limited Co has 49,760 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc reported 152,355 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 1.01 million shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $69.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 140,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

