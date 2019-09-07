Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Verity Asset Management Cut Pfizer (PFE) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI).