Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $28.95 Million; Darsana Capital Partners LP Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Has Upped by $60.75 Million as Shares Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $190.07. About 8.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Will Engage Facebook to Address User Privacy Concerns; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Makes Case for Facebook to Self-Regulate: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Tech Giants Whipsaw the Market — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Silicon Valley Rep. Aggressively Questions Zuckerberg

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $549.25 million, up from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 368,739 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading LP holds 2,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,865 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Finance Architects accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 24,132 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Manhattan Co reported 372,315 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 29,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Globeflex Lp owns 22,955 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 17,208 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 133,028 shares. Franklin invested in 13,958 shares. 18,473 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,863 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing shares rise as company hires for 737 MAX work – Wichita Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mitsubishi to enter talks for Wichita-driving aircraft order – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Two more Boeing KC-46 tankers arrive at McConnell Air Force Base – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 58,814 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability holds 2,049 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,810 shares. Baillie Gifford & Communication holds 3.26% or 15.95 million shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,927 shares. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Artemis Investment Llp has 466,709 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neumann Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1,410 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 35,577 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Beacon Finance Group owns 11,378 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Lc invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carmignac Gestion owns 7.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.97M shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Girard Partners Limited holds 1.02% or 30,017 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.