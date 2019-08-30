Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Lowered by $38.75 Million as Stock Price Declined; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Centene (CNC)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 1.05 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91 million, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.21. About 1.54 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Street stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 418,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 8,768 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 95,970 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 3.98M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 24,155 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.93% or 1.30M shares. Rudman Errol M holds 9.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 254,400 shares. Ironwood Fin Lc has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 250 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).