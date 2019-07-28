Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Trimmed by $38.75 Million; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Cut Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $10.76 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.91M, down from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 75,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 86,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 442,280 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 25,022 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 83,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,434 shares. Old National Bank In stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 263,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 35 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 24,100 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 1,561 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 7,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,845 shares. Waddell & Reed Incorporated accumulated 3.28 million shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 644,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A & Assoc owns 21,749 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $78.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.