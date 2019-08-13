Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Holding in Centene Del (CNC); As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose, Dupont Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 4.07M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 62.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 25,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 67,123 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 41,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.92. About 586,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 2.25 million shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 522 shares. 33,878 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Bokf Na reported 65,616 shares stake. 479,731 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 31,923 shares. 4,098 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Com. Ranger Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp stated it has 320,778 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation reported 110,884 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 7,040 shares. Dnb Asset As owns 43,732 shares. M&T Commercial Bank holds 27,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & holds 11,808 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 484,222 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 233 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 266,926 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 3.04 million shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 10,356 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 33,000 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,219 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co has 225 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding invested in 0.03% or 26,264 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Washington Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 98,033 shares. 5,300 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 61,908 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Markel accumulated 0.16% or 74,000 shares. 596 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,531 shares to 8,487 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 55,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,331 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).