Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake; Alpine Associates Management Increased Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Position by $9.36 Million; Stock Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 26/03/2018 – Oregon AG: AG Rosenblum Joins Coalition Demanding Answers from Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Wall St advances on energy bump; Facebook woes continues; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 91,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 784,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.28M, up from 692,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 535,416 shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Partners Gp owns 584,332 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 105,989 shares. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0.06% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications holds 0.02% or 10,207 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Westchester Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.81% or 242,879 shares. Citigroup stated it has 139,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & owns 520,600 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.41% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 219,900 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd holds 1.47% or 9,699 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 503,150 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $151.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 31,366 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 201,266 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1.51M shares. 569,800 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,122 shares. Burns J W Company Inc New York has 16,639 shares. Cap Intl Ca invested in 3.17% or 234,909 shares. Rech Global Investors stated it has 72.83M shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 175,000 shares. Oz Mngmt LP reported 0.65% stake. Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 2,370 shares stake. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,804 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 7.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9.36 million shares. 15,891 were reported by Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 250,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $66.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).