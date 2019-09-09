Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $15.60 Million; Sns Financial Group Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) by $4.34 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 21.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91M, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 9.06M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $107.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 82,810 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V holds 184,919 shares. Goodnow Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 168,740 shares. First In holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25,820 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 104,359 shares. At Retail Bank accumulated 21,135 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 18,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Service Inc holds 0.37% or 20,514 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 42,657 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 0.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 367,448 shares. Charter has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 35,768 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,466 shares. 10 reported 10,363 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 800 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Central Retail Bank And Trust invested in 14,339 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 165,348 shares. Cap City Tru Commerce Fl holds 2.85% or 57,274 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 3.05% stake. Middleton Ma accumulated 53,459 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri owns 46,310 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Incorporated holds 2.02% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Fir Tree Management LP has invested 10.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 359,583 are held by Rnc Capital Ltd Liability. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 268,209 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5.19M shares or 3.91% of its portfolio.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,044 shares to 43,756 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).