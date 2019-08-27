Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding as Shares Declined; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Foot Locker (FL) by $744,000 as Share Price Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 21,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 33,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 2.75 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Investors (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. – FL; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 822,347 shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 35,400 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Autodesk, Canopy Growth, Cree, Dynatrace, Elanco, Foot Locker, Kura Sushi USA, Lyft, Qualcomm and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 614,809 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Llc reported 54 shares. Invest Counsel Inc has 0.11% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 167,810 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 352,133 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.22% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 20,722 shares. Ent Fincl Corp owns 313 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 209,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Co reported 12,306 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 83,699 were accumulated by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd. 5,188 are held by Dorsey Wright & Assoc. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 249,423 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 21,205 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $183.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.