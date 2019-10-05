Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $72.80 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Position in Intel (INTC) Trimmed by $606,676 as Share Price Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 98,404 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 111,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 107.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.59M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $90.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Court Place Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,370 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 40,250 shares. Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Company has 60 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc reported 900 shares stake. Portolan Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stifel Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 66,920 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 414 shares. Miller Invest Lp has invested 5.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Argent Cap Lc owns 592,279 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,825 shares. Bb&T stated it has 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 0.51% stake. Farmers Trust holds 135,383 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 61,852 shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Ltd owns 11,124 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Virtu Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hexavest has 1.55 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). S R Schill And accumulated 25,363 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust has 1.74% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 81,471 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 2,074 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 0.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 76,750 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Trust has 2.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares to 269,614 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,235 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).