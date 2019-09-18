Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $79.99 Million as Share Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While Advisor Partners Increased Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.14M, down from 4.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 2.13M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,622 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 72,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 9.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 70,012 shares to 13,961 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,110 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 11.31M shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 67,356 shares. Eqis Capital Inc holds 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 61,447 shares. Northern Trust reported 31.08 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,007 shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 557,917 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Management has invested 3.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 55,581 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Fin invested in 40,992 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 2,160 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dorsey Whitney Llc holds 0.11% or 10,243 shares. 11,200 are held by Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.40M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $141.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).