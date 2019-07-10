Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding by $70.40 Million as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.21M, down from 666,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 22.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 667,266 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset reported 9,399 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 19,265 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 700,980 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 61,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 27,538 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 165 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sandy Spring Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,209 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 43,085 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Washington Capital invested 0.55% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 194,699 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.33% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.63M for 18.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $69.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) by 9,265 shares to 32,399 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV) by 139,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,762 shares, and has risen its stake in The Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington holds 86,068 shares. The Ohio-based Park Corporation Oh has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 1.44% or 24,401 shares in its portfolio. Capital Mngmt New York, New York-based fund reported 21,824 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,538 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). L & S Advisors invested in 110,556 shares. Central Securities owns 100,000 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 144,070 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Cornerstone owns 224,212 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79.25 million shares. 914,963 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc. Roosevelt Invest Gp Incorporated invested in 4.43% or 301,599 shares. 5.07M were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 18,321 were reported by Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company.