Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined; Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed Arqule (ARQL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $367.3. About 2.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 10.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.45 million, down from 12.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 3.03 million shares traded or 57.98% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 165,350 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK).

