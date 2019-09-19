Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stake By $28.50 Million; Last Week Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Rapid7 has $7200 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.29’s average target is 19.57% above currents $51.26 stock price. Rapid7 had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. Needham maintained the shares of RPD in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 70.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 63.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $60 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $61 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $58 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52 New Target: $58 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Initiate

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.50M shares with $144.03 million value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 876,715 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 176,891 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 120.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 1Q REV. $54.5M, EST. $52.2M; 08/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC – SEES FY UNDER ASC 606 REVENUE $231.0 MLN TO $236.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RAPID7 OFFERING BY HOLDERS PRICES AT $26.25/SHR; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 14/03/2018 – Rapid7 Recognized as a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Independent Research Firm; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 13/03/2018 Rapid7 Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.3% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Rapid7

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Rapid7 Inc: This Cybersecurity Stock Could Be a Big Winner – Profit Confidential” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rapid7 Is Underrated – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Rapid7, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces Upcoming Integrations for Black Diamond Client Experience Portal – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 33.98% above currents $50.38 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.21 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.