Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Cacti Asset Management Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 657,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 36,245 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 694,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.31. About 12.41M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.77M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 1.70 million shares traded or 54.56% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares to 4.60 million shares, valued at $183.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 4,614 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 10,788 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westwood Gp Incorporated has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Com holds 0.01% or 309 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 285,933 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt has 1.42% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.69M shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.04% or 30,680 shares. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 294 shares. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Moreover, Southpoint Advsr LP has 5.17% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Massachusetts Ser Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Ruffer Llp has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Leidos Stock Jumped Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 167,544 shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fmr Limited invested in 0.02% or 5.73 million shares. 72,858 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 2.53M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc reported 12.43M shares. 84,235 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 215 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Viking Fund Ltd Llc invested in 2.44% or 335,000 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.01% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 0.13% or 23,897 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $334.28 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.