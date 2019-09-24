Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $35.70 Million; Share Value Declined; Tiedemann Wealth Management Raised Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) by $578,200 as Market Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 387,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14 million, up from 376,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 3,115 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.55M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 929,907 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp accumulated 1,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 92 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 53,916 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 6,929 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 47,917 shares. Parametric Port Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Company owns 2.31 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 16,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.96% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 13,936 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp stated it has 78,555 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc holds 0% or 226 shares in its portfolio.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,153 shares to 12,195 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,414 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 444,800 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $50.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.29 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srs Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 1.04% or 1.15 million shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 3.30M shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comgest Global Invsts Sas accumulated 216,600 shares. Allen Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 26,253 shares. Harvey Inc accumulated 55,300 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cardinal Management Incorporated has 474,785 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 59,861 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated has invested 2.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 189,783 were reported by Gyroscope Group Ltd. Johnson Counsel has invested 1.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.64% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).