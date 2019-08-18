Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $73.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Burns J W & Co Position in Deluxe (DLX) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 421,113 shares traded or 29.35% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 620,542 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation Names New Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Deluxe’s Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.82 million for 6.85 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Inc invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Incorporated invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Pnc Gp owns 2,868 shares. Kirr Marbach And Company Limited Liability Corporation In owns 117,427 shares. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 84,200 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 214,382 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 9,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 610,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invest House Limited Com reported 40,495 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Trexquant LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 4,700 shares. Jlb And Assoc holds 49,081 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 15,275 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Lsv Asset invested in 2.38 million shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $69.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Sluggish Demand Impact Beacon Roofing’s (BECN) Results? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allscripts, AmeriGas, CVS, IMAX, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Microsoft, Pfizer and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 25, 2019.